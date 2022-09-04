Spaceswap MILK2 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,583.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market capitalization of $172,718.17 and approximately $4,583.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002525 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838235 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015428 BTC.
Spaceswap MILK2 Profile
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
