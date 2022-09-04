Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $26.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $28.73 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,745. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after buying an additional 3,048,706 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $54,912,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 574,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,339,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,849,000 after buying an additional 292,028 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,021,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after buying an additional 282,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

