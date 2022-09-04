STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $123.12 million and $5.88 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,899.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035975 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022112 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.