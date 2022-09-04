Steem Reaches Market Cap of $87.92 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $87.92 million and $3.14 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.00591337 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00268334 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005099 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016996 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003826 BTC.
- Uno Re (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000202 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.