StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $10.85.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) by 341.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Heat Biologics worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
