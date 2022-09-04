StockNews.com Downgrades Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Gray Television Stock Down 0.2 %

GTN stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

