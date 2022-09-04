StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Biocept Stock Performance

Shares of BIOC opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Biocept has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

About Biocept

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOC. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Biocept by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

