StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, June 20th.
Biocept Stock Performance
Shares of BIOC opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Biocept has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.