StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

Eastern stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. Eastern has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern in the fourth quarter worth $8,114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Eastern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eastern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

