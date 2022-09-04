StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Down 2.2 %

LPCN stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at about $901,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 440,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 125,124 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at about $85,805,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

