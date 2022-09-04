StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,817.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,817.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,188 shares of company stock worth $109,035. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

