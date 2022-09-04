StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Price Performance

Shares of SREV opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. ServiceSource International has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceSource International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,369,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 124,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Featured Articles

