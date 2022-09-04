StockNews.com Upgrades PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to “Strong-Buy”

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBF. Cowen boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.