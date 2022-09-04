SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of SSY opened at $1.33 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.
About SunLink Health Systems
Further Reading
