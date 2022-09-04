SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SSY opened at $1.33 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

