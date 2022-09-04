Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SUPIF opened at 1.65 on Wednesday. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of 1.65 and a twelve month high of 1.65.

