S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.25 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 78,509 shares during the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

