Swarm Fund (SWM) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Swarm Fund has traded 60% higher against the dollar. Swarm Fund has a market capitalization of $612,806.41 and approximately $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00031393 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00083379 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00040429 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Swarm Fund Profile

Swarm Fund (SWM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm Fund is www.swarm.fund. The official message board for Swarm Fund is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation.SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

