Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.21.

Several research firms recently commented on TRHC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $32.01.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.53 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 130.21% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 59,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $253,641.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,521,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 677,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

