TE-FOOD Market Cap Reaches $9.47 Million (TONE)

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $9.47 million and approximately $186,249.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,848.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035917 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022168 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,823,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

