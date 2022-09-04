Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of TGLS opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.90. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.81 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 39.73%. Research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 31.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

