TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,105,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,848 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.15% of TELUS worth $49,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 25.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TELUS by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $674,559,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TELUS by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in TELUS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

Shares of TU opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 100.94%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

