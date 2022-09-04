Ternoa Tops One Day Trading Volume of $306,130.00 (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. Ternoa has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $306,130.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternoa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ternoa has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015565 BTC.

About Ternoa

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ternoa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternoa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

