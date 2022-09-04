Terracoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $238.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $344,070.14 and approximately $238.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00591652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00266280 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017018 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.