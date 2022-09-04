The Crypto Prophecies Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $356,577.00 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $989,164.64 and approximately $356,577.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00830421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015477 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,670,528 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.

