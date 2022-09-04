The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,987. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

