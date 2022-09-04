The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE DIS opened at $111.20 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $202.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

