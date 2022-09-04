TitanSwap (TITAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.49 Million

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00005152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $54.76 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

