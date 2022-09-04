Travel Care (TRAVEL) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Travel Care (TRAVEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Travel Care has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. One Travel Care coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Travel Care has a market capitalization of $329,888.38 and approximately $19,356.00 worth of Travel Care was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Travel Care alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,857.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132124 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022159 BTC.

Travel Care Coin Profile

Travel Care (CRYPTO:TRAVEL) is a coin. Travel Care’s total supply is 208,987,490 coins and its circulating supply is 206,336,744 coins. Travel Care’s official Twitter account is @TravelCareToken.

Travel Care Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Travelvee is a decentralized community of people who choose the best among exclusive offers for the purchase of hotel and tourist services of all levels, made only by them at their request from participants of the Travelvee platform: hotels, resorts, villas, chalets, apartments, cottages, gempling, houses for holidays, motels, hostels. TRAVEL is an Ethereum-based token. The main function of the TRAVEL token is to pay the annual subscription fee for all subscribers Travelvee – which provide accommodation services in hotels, other tourist destinations and services on the Travelvee platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travel Care directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travel Care should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travel Care using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travel Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travel Care and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.