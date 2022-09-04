Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,604,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,548,000 after acquiring an additional 912,440 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

TFC opened at $46.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

