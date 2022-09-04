Trumpcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

