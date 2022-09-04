TRX Gold’s (TNX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$1.00 price objective on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

TSE TNX opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.16 million and a P/E ratio of -14.09.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.