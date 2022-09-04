TurtleCoin Achieves Market Cap of $350,067.45 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $350,067.45 and approximately $50,733.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,456,045,001 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

