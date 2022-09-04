Tyler Stone Wealth Management Grows Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in NiSource were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after buying an additional 49,944 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in NiSource by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 672,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in NiSource by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 490,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

