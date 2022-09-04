Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $394.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $402.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

