Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases 190 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $360.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.