Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases 2,774 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 1,603.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Upstart were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Upstart by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Upstart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Upstart by 100.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,364 shares of company stock worth $646,123 over the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Stock Down 6.1 %

UPST opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.13. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.07.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UPST. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

