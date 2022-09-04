U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

