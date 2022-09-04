U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 41,172 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

