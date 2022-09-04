U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 1.7 %

PayPal stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $91.94. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.