U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 38,768 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in FMC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in FMC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FMC by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in FMC by 12.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in FMC by 37.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

FMC Stock Down 0.4 %

FMC stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

