UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €165.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €120.90 ($123.37) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($77.90). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €132.42.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

