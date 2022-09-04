Ultiledger Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,476.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (ULT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $18.88 million and $15,476.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,942.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004498 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00132172 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035888 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022064 BTC.
About Ultiledger
Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio.
Ultiledger Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.