Unido EP Achieves Market Cap of $929,540.35 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $929,540.35 and approximately $64,850.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829104 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015677 BTC.
Unido EP Profile
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Unido EP Coin Trading
