UniFarm Price Hits $0.0028 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, UniFarm has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. UniFarm has a market cap of $108,265.93 and $44,810.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniFarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002506 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832645 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015589 BTC.
UniFarm Coin Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UniFarm Coin Trading
