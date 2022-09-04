Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 949.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 18,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 46,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $223.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

