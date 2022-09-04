United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.11. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 572.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 296,875 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

