Vale (NYSE:VALE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Shares of VALE opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. Analysts predict that Vale will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

