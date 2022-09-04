VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,484,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751,664 shares during the period. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $230,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 55,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 148,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,631. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82.

