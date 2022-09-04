VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Sold by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 563,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 122,514 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $253,000.

NYSEARCA SMB opened at $16.90 on Friday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

