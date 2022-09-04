Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $90.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

