Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.85. 708,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,169. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

